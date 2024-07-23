Accomplice who collected $23,000 from fraudulent auto insurance claims sentenced to probation

DENVER — An accomplice who collected more than $20,000 from fraudulent auto insurance claims was sentenced to probation and community service, the Colorado Attorney General's Office announced Tuesday.

Shawn Brassfield, 55, of Aurora, pleaded guilty to felony theft and insurance fraud. He was sentenced Monday to eight years of probation and 80 hours of community service. He must also pay $23,344 in restitution.

The AG's office said Brassfield aided former Travelers Insurance employee Colette Palin, 63, in committing fraud in 2020. An internal investigation by Travelers flagged several of Palin's claims as suspicious. The company determined Brassfield was the beneficiary of two claims checks issued by Palin, according to the AG's office.

Once confronted by company investigators, Palin admitted to issuing fraudulent payments to herself, Brassfield, and Malee Lor, 47, a former Thornton police officer.

The case was referred to the state's Financial Fraud Unit. Investigators determined Palin issued 64 fraudulent payments, totaling $268,530, between 2018 and 2020, according to the AG's office. Brassfield received $23,344 while Lor received $31,495. According to the AG's office, Palin said she committed fraud to help with her sister's medical bills and her own gambling debts.

Palin pleaded guilty to felony theft and fraud charges in June and will be sentenced on Aug. 19.

“We all end up footing the bill when people engage in insurance fraud,” said Attorney General Phil Weiser in a statement. “Our department is committed to holding accountable those who engage in fraud. This case sends a clear message to fraudsters—if you think you can get away with fraud, think again.”

Lor also pleaded guilty to felony theft and insurance fraud. They were sentenced on May 6 to 10 years of probation and 120 hours of community service. They must also pay $31,495 in restitution.

If you suspect fraud, you can file a complaint with the attorney general at StopFraudColorado.gov.