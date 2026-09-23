About 90 firefighters respond to house fire caused by lightning strike in Douglas County 

DOUGLAS COUNTY — About 90 area firefighters responded to a fire on Tuesday evening in Douglas County after residents called to report that lightning had hit their home and their roof was ablaze.

South Metro Fire Rescue said in a social media post that the call came in around 8:10 p.m. for the house fire near Arrowshaft Trail and Travois Trail.

Three people inside the home safely evacuated before firefighters arrived, according to officials.

South Metro Fire Rescue said the neighborhood’s nearest fire hydrant was about 1.7 miles away, and firefighters had to work to establish a rural water supply operation.

South Metro Fire Rescue, Aurora Fire Rescue, Buckley Space Force Base and Franktown Fire Protection District all helped shuttle water to the scene, according to officials.

South Metro Fire Rescue also said the home’s layout and design made it difficult as crews worked to put out the flames that were spreading throughout the structure.

Firefighters were reportedly able to rescue one dog and one of the family’s cats. A second cat is currently unaccounted for, officials said.

A lightning strike was confirmed as the cause of the fire by the South Metro Fire Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office.

