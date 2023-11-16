About 8K gallons of untreated mine drainage water released from Argo Tunnel Water Treatment Facility

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. — About 8,000 gallons of untreated mine drainage water was released into the Clear Creek from one of the lines bringing water to the Argo Tunnel Water Treatment Facility in Idaho Springs.

The city reached out to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) to alert them of the line breach on Friday.

The CDPHE's Hazardous Materials & Waste Management Division reported that a company had been doing underground boring and accidentally breached the Big 5 Tunnel transfer pipeline, which is under the ground of Colorado Boulevard and 17th Avenue.

After the facilitators of the Argo Tunnel Water Treatment Facility learned about the breach, they shut down the pump to prevent any more mining water release. The CDPHE estimated that 8,000 gallons of untreated water escaped.

The collection system exceeded its capacity for storing water however, so the CDPHE said mine water will continue to discharge into the Clear Creek at a rate of about 18 gallons per minute until repairs are finished.

Plans are in place to repair the line this week, once necessary parts are available.

Auraria Library via Denver Public Library View of the Argo Mill building at 2517 Riverside Drive in Idaho Springs (Clear Creek County), Colorado. The five-story building is red, and includes a headframe and ore processing facility. The building has large white letters on the top level that read: "Argo Gold Mine & Mill." The building is built flush against the side of the mountain. The mine tunnel and mill were built in 1893, and placed on the National Historic Register by the Department of the Interior in 1977 because of the site's contributions to mining history in Colorado. 2002.

People who use water downstream of the treatment facility received an emergency notification message on Friday. The CDPHE said it is analyzing water samples to learn about any potential impacts.

The tunnel is the largest single source of metals contamination to Clear Creek, the CDPHE said, and runs from Central City to Idaho Springs. More than 740 pounds of metals are discharged from the Argo Mill and Tunnel every day, as reported by the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Scientific and Technical Information (OSTI).

The Argo Mill and Tunnel, one of the largest and most well-preserved historic gold mills in the world, is located in Idaho Springs and in the heart of Colorado's gold mining boom, according to its tour website. It processed more than $100 million of gold ore, which is equal to $2.6 trillion in 2020 dollars. An enormous flood in 1943, plus the preparations needed for World War II, caused it to permanently stop operations.

The mill and tunnel acted as a drain for the Clear Creek, which would run through the tunnel, which was contaminated with acidic materials, and continue back into the creek.

While the mill is a museum today, the tunnel is sealed, though water continues to drain from it. However nowadays, this stream goes through the Argo Tunnel Water Treatment Facility before entering the Clear Creek. The facility was completed in 1998 to process the sludge by removing certain chemicals. It can process 700 gallons a minute.

The treatment facility was built at the Argo Tunnel portal and adjacent to the mill, which is on the National Register of Historic Places list. The removed metals are pressed into solid waste and disposed of in a landfill, according to the CDPHE.

A second plant was built in 2015.

The Argo Mill and Tunnel is part of the Central City-Clear Creek Superfund site. The CDPHE is the lead agency for its remediation, but the EPA Superfund Program provides support and input.

Denver7 has reached out to CDPHE for further details. This story will be updated.