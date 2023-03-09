Abducted Texas girl may be in Colorado, CBI says

Authorities believe an abducted Texas girl may be in Colorado.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Missing Alert for Haven Barker, 8, late Wednesday night.

According to an AMBER Alert issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Haven was last seen at 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Arneson Lane in Coldspring, Texas, about 63 miles north of Houston.

Haven is 4 feet 5 inches tall and 60 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Authorities believe the girl was abducted by Charles Estep, 50. He is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

The two may be traveling in a black 2015 Honda Accord with Texas license plate PYS4575. Authorities have reason to believe they are in Colorado, according to CBI's alert.

Anyone with information on Haven or Estep's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.