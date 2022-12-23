Abandoned building in Adams County 'fully involved' in fire

An abandoned building in Adams County was "fully involved" in a fire when firefighters arrived Thursday evening.

Adams County Fire Rescue (ACFR) crews were dispatched to the area of 60th and Federal for a structure fire.

ACFR crews responded to a fire in the area of 60th and Federal. The building was reported to be abandoned and was fully involved in fire upon arrival. Fire is now under control and there have been no significant injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/hQOHJjeCel — Adams County Fire (@adamscountyfire) December 23, 2022

The fire is under control, and no significant injuries have been reported, according to ACFR.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.