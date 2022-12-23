Watch Now
Abandoned building in Adams County 'fully involved' in fire

Posted at 9:46 PM, Dec 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-22 23:46:01-05

An abandoned building in Adams County was "fully involved" in a fire when firefighters arrived Thursday evening.

Adams County Fire Rescue (ACFR) crews were dispatched to the area of 60th and Federal for a structure fire.

The fire is under control, and no significant injuries have been reported, according to ACFR.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

