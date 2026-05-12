A whole lot of heart: Colorado teacher turns masks into works of art for former students

DENVER — Goalies across the NHL have found unique ways to share their personality on their protective gear. Transforming their goalie masks with symbols and signs that fans have turned to love.

Colorado Avalanche Scott Wedgewood has burgundy and blue all over his helmet with designs of his daughter as Baby Peach and his two dogs. These helmet designs are not just for the pros; local youth proudly showcase their personalities and the motivation to play.

Scott Sage, a visual arts teacher at Trails West Elementary and die-hard Avs fan, transforms blank hockey masks into personalized artwork.

Maggy Wolanske

"It's different working on helmets, just taking things from a 2-D aspect, or that's just the design to putting it on to a 3-D surface," said Sage. "I think it's just, I don't know, there's something about just watching it come to life. I think the fun part for me is actually getting to sit down with the kids and actually ask them, like, what do you want it to look like?"

Working at Trails West Elementary is a full-circle moment for Sage, who attended the school. He remembers when his current classroom was a kindergarten room where he was picked up as a student outside.

► Watch Maggy Wolanske's report in the player below:

Cherry Creek art teacher showcases how Avs art can transcend the classroom

"Both my parents were teachers growing up, so I always kind of knew that's the route that I was going to take," said Sage. "I love working with kids, and so getting my first full year in has just been unbelievable, and getting to know the kids really well."

Maggy Wolanske

While art is one passion, hockey is another. He's not only a proud Avalanche fan but also plays goalie and is thrilled with how the team is playing so far.

"Oh, I'm stoked, it's eerily familiar to 2022, but I feel like we're even stronger, especially with our goalies, and I think the lumber yard is the best in the league," Sage said.

He has noticed the storytelling ability of hockey masks, where players can have their personalities shine on the ice through their gear.

► Watch Scott Sage explain how he transforms blank hockey masks in the player below:

Scott Sage transforms blank hockey masks into personalized artwork

One of the masks displays two wolves and is proudly worn by Amelia Howser. She described the special meaning this design has.

"I did wolves because they symbolize courageousness and relentlessness, and they symbolize what a goalie is actually like being about," said Howser. "I picked 'howler' cause I grew up loving wolves. Me and my grandfather always used to howl at the moon every time I went over to his house, and he started calling me 'howler.'"

Maggy Wolanske

While Sage has designed several goalie masks, the ones worn by his former students hold special meaning and are a reminder of the heart in hockey.

"Ultimately, that's what you want to do as a teacher," said Sage. "You want to leave marks on the kids and hope that when they leave, when they're older, they still remember you and stuff like that. This is one way that they're going to remember me as long as they're wearing it, so I think that's huge."