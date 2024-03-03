Watch Now
A Supreme Court decision could come Monday in a case about barring Trump from the 2024 ballot

Mariam Zuhaib/AP
The U.S. Supreme Court is seen, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Washington. The U.S. Supreme Court has heard a historic case that could decide whether Donald Trump is ineligible for the 2024 ballot under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Posted at 11:49 AM, Mar 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-03 13:49:11-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Supreme Court decision could come as soon as Monday in the case about whether former President Donald Trump can be kicked off the ballot over his efforts to undo his defeat in the 2020 election.

Trump is challenging a groundbreaking decision by the Colorado Supreme Court that said he's disqualified from being president again and ineligible for the state’s primary, which is Tuesday.

The resolution of the case on Monday, a day before Super Tuesday contests in 16 states, would remove uncertainty about whether votes for Trump, the leading Republican candidate for president, will ultimately count.

Both sides had requested fast work by the court, which heard arguments less than a month ago, on Feb. 8.

