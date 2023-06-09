A slam dunk wedding: Colorado couple gets married overlooking McGregor Square watch party

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets aren't the only ones trying to put a ring on it Friday night.
Natasha Le and Andy Vicario tied the knot while overlooking McGregor Square during the Game 4 watch party on Friday. The two did not know when they planned their ceremony it would correspond with the NBA Finals, but Le called it a pleasant surprise.
"This is going to be a great way to show our friends from out of town Denver and our spirit here. So, it's gonna be awesome for all of us," Le said before the ceremony.
