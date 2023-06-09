Watch Now
A slam dunk wedding: Colorado couple gets married overlooking McGregor Square watch party

The Denver Nuggets aren't the only ones trying to put a ring on it Friday night.
Posted at 5:29 PM, Jun 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-09 19:31:04-04

Natasha Le and Andy Vicario tied the knot while overlooking McGregor Square during the Game 4 watch party on Friday. The two did not know when they planned their ceremony it would correspond with the NBA Finals, but Le called it a pleasant surprise.

READ MORE: All Denver7 coverage of the Denver Nuggets

"This is going to be a great way to show our friends from out of town Denver and our spirit here. So, it's gonna be awesome for all of us," Le said before the ceremony.

Game 4 of the NBA Finals starts at 6 p.m. Denver7 is your home for all of the Nuggets coverage.

