'A scary world right now': West Colfax residents react to Denver police shooting

DENVER — Neighbors who live near Paco Sanchez Park in Denver are sharing their reaction to a police shooting that wounded a man Monday night.

Dushane Williams, who lives nearby, said it happened while he and his wife were home watching TV.

"She just heard a whole bunch of shots," Williams said. "It's a scary world right now."

Police responded to the park after ShotSpotter sensors detected gunshots in the area late Monday, according to Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas.

Thomas said responding officers located shell casings, and their search led them to Paco Sanchez Park.

DPD said they found four men at the park after-hours around midnight. Officials attempted to stop and speak to them, but they ran from police.

Police said one suspect dropped a handgun, and another pulled one out.

That suspect was shot by an officer and taken to the hospital.

Neighbor Honey Stine said she's lived near the park for a year and describes the area as "chaotic" and "unpredictable."

"This area is nice, but you still have to be careful every time you leave your apartment or your house because you never know what's going to happen," Stine said.

DPD said the man who was shot was taken to Denver Health Medical Center, where police describe his condition as "stable."

A second man was taken into custody at the scene of the shooting, and police are searching for two other men who ran from officers.

West Colfax neighborhood residents said incidents like these make them stay on high alert at all times.

"I feel like it's about like a four out of ten safe. Yeah, it's, it's not very safe," added Stine.

"People just need to be aware of what they do. Crimes are a daily thing that happens. And respect the officers because officers are here to protect us," said neighbor Rodolfo Sifuentes.

Nearly 600 crimes were reported in the west Denver neighborhood in 2024, with 193 ShotSpotter reports coming in the same year, according to police.

The Denver Police Homicide Unit, Colorado State Patrol, and Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will investigate the officer's actions.