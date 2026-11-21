DENVER (KMGH) — The next time you head to Denver International Airport, a new art exhibit may leave you feeling a little bit nostalgic.

MULTI-PLY: The Evolution of Skateboard Art, Print and Design opened this month. Located on Concourse C, mezzanine level, the display tells the story of how skateboarding has shaped art, photography, music, and fashion from the 1950s till today.

WATCH: A new Denver International Airport exhibit chronicles the evolution of skateboarding

New Denver International Airport art exhibit showcases the evolution of skateboarding

“A lot of art that's from old skateboards has transcended generations, and you still see a lot of that imagery today. I think a lot of fashion trends in skateboarding have transcended also into different parts of culture, and it’s interesting to see how even like a font that might have been used by like a skateboard magazine now you see it everywhere,” said Andy Weiss, the founder of Launch: Community Through Skateboarding.

Launch: Community Through Skateboarding organized the exhibit. The Fort Collins non-profit connects youth through a shared passion for skateboarding.

Weiss said this exhibit has been displayed before but never to as big an audience as airport travelers.

“We've already had a ton of people reach out, whether it's people connecting with seeing a board they haven't seen before, or maybe a board that they used to ride when they were a kid and they haven't seen it since. One of the things I really wanted to do with this exhibit was have it cater to a non-skater, so you could learn a lot from the exhibit,” Weiss said.

A part of the exhibit is dedicated to skaters and brands from Colorado.

It will be on view until March 15, 2027.