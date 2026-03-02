'A huge honor:' Filipino artist celebrated during Denver Nuggets AANHPI Heritage night

DENVER — Despite another devastating loss for the Denver Nuggets on Sunday afternoon, there was a lot to celebrate inside of Ball Arena for Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) heritage night.

Before the game, Mike Fogg took the court to discuss the 3D model of Denver he constructed on a basketball backboard coated in Nuggets colors.

"It's like my hometown. This is my childhood team, so doing something with them for the first time feels pretty honorable," Fogg told Denver7.

The artwork he made, which took roughly a month, was displayed within a concourse of the stadium throughout the game.

“In the world that we live in today, people don't know if it's fake, if it's real. I think having something physically in your hand, it's just undeniably, like, present with you," Fogg said about the idea behind the 3D model.

For Fogg, the piece represents a combination of his two worlds — being born in the Philippines and growing up in Denver.

"I grew up in an all white neighborhood, and so a lot of people, I was the only brown kid. And so for me, art kind of just became this place for my safe zone," Fogg said. “You see the actual color around the city, different backgrounds, different experiences, and everyone has such a beautiful story, and that's reflected in the creativity scene in Denver. It's cool to be part of it, but it's also cool to just meet the layers of Denver that I never knew existed, if you just search beyond your comfort and your own little neighborhood."