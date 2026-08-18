A forever bond: Firefighters who helped save Colorado's Bishop Castle left behind a lasting tribute

RYE, Colo. — Firefighting crews from across the country came to Colorado last month to help protect people and places in the path of the Aspen Acres Fire. When the Bishop family returned to Bishop Castle, they discovered the crews who helped protect and save the iconic landmark had quietly left a tribute in the guest book.

Bishop Castle has developed a following on social media and through word of mouth, turning into a tourist attraction that people travel near and far to see. Denver7 has reported on the creator of the castle, James "Jim" Roland Bishop, who spent 44 years building the historical landmark along State Highway 165.

Daniel Bishop, Jim's son, explained wildfires have gotten pretty close before but never like this. At one point, he said the Aspen Acres Fire came within 200 yards, raising great concern for the future of the iconic attraction.

Denver7 Photojournalist David Tay

"Well, there's never been any situation where the whole landscape was in jeopardy. My whole life, there has not been a fire on the mountain that was this threatening as this," Daniel Bishop said.

While the castle is constructed of stone, Daniel Bishop explained that there are several wooden elements inside the castle that could burn. Daniel's wife, Connie "Sage" Bishop, explained the immense emotions that came during this time of uncertainty.

"We've spent several years building our life up here next to the castle, and that's been our entire world," said Sage Bishop. "So not being able to be here, relying on news stories and social media and updates from authorities, it was like a roller coaster. It was just so insanely scary not to know."

Denver7 Photojournalist David Tay

Luckily, when they returned home, they were able to see the one-of-a-kind castle standing strong. There was a bigger surprise when the Bishops discovered their guestbook had new signatures from the crews who were called to protect the communities impacted by the Aspen Acres Fires.

"It was amazing to open it and see actual signatures. I didn't expect to see anything from the period that it was closed, but it was absolutely touching to see that the firefighters were enjoying the place, you know?" Sage Bishop said.

Looking closely at the guest book, Denver7's Maggy Wolanske tracked down some of those signatures, including Jason Kammann with the U.S. Forest Service, who was first assigned on the Snyder Fire in Grand Junction and then was reassigned to the Aspen Acres Fire.

Denver7 Photojournalist David Tay

Being from Nevada, Kammann explained he had never heard of Bishop Castle and was left wondering what this sight was. However, once he made his way down to southern Colorado, he would soon discover this sight in the mountains.

"The hotshots were dragging fire down the mountain, so I had to take some stuff out there to support that operation and past it, and I was like, 'Oh, that's what they're talking about, I'm going to catch this on the way back,'" Kammann said.

While visiting the castle, Kammann noticed crews were signing the guestbook and decided to leave his mark too. He explained that this was a unique way for firefighters to show their appreciation for the community.

Denver7 Photojournalist David Tay

"Usually when we go out to wherever, it's the other way around. It's all the kids, and the community leaving us big signs all over the roadways and on buildings and overpasses [saying] 'Thank you. We were here. We appreciate you coming.' This was the other way for us. It was us saying 'Hey, yeah, we were out here doing our job, but this was really cool, thanks.' You know, we were happy to be there,' Kammann said.

A crew working on engine 343 with Stanislaus National Forest also left a signature in the guestbook. Engine captain Ernesto Avila explained they were mobilized to go to Colorado along with the strike team.

► Watch Maggy Wolanske's report in the video below:

A forever bond: Firefighters who helped save Colorado's Bishop Castle left behind a lasting tribute

"It's one of the special things about working for the Forest Service, being a national resource and being available to the whole country for crises like these," Avila said.

The fire burned over 100,000 acres in Custer and Pueblo counties, with officials saying it destroyed more than 850 structures. Avila explained they helped with a structure protection plan for the Wetmore and Greenwood communities.

"So for us that was going around some of the houses in the community and thinning out the vegetation near the house to give them better defensible space, and then working with some other resources like hand crews and dozers, to put in a firebreak around the community. We were plumbing it with hose so that if the fire ever got that close to the houses, we would be able to hold that line and keep the fire out of there," Avila said.

Denver7 Maggy Wolanske

Before leaving, the crew visited the castle with firefighter Noah Van Atta signing 'Engine 343' in the guestbook. He said, "It was just kind of like everybody else is signing it, might as well leave our mark, we got to come here."

While these heroes may no longer be fighting fires here in Colorado, there is no doubt they have left a forever mark on our state and on Bishop Castle.

Denver7 is partnering with fellow Scripps-owned stations across the state to support relief and recovery efforts for those impacted by the fires. We’ve come together to establish the Colorado Wildlife Relief effort, and we welcome your donation.

Every dollar raised will stay right here in Colorado to help families in their recovery. You can use the form below to securely donate or text the word “Fires” to 50155.

Denver7 will keep you updated on these efforts and share stories of recovery and hope. Thank you for considering donating to the Colorado Wildlife Relief effort.

In the aftermath of the Aspen Acres Fire, Denver7's Maggy Wolanske is seeking stories of hope and resilience from those affected. If you have an inspiring story to share, contact her using the form below.