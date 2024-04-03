A Denver brewery is brewing beer with leftover bread to avoid food waste, while highlighting the issue

DENVER — A Denver brewery is taking the adjective "bready" to a different level with its newest release, while supporting a message of preventing food waste.

“We try a lot of different things at Strange here,” Strange Craft Beer Company owner Tim Myers said.

Their latest venture involves making a beer with the standard ingredients of water hops, barley, and yeast, along with one major addition.

“Using some remainder bread from a local bakery,” Tim said. “We’re calling it ‘Bread to Tap.'”

The brewing process involves adding literal loaves of bread into the brewing tanks.

“We got some sourdough, some marble rye, and some whole wheat,” Myers said.

As for why they did this?

“Seemed like a fun challenge,” he answered.

It was also part of a partnership with the City and County of Denver.

“We’re here celebrating food waste prevention week,” Lesley Baesens, the Food Resiliency & Waste Program administrator at the city, told Denver7.

Baesens said the week is about raising awareness around the amount of food that is wasted in the U.S.

“We are pretty excited to partner with this brewery to brew a beer that uses surplus bread and draws attention to the issue,” she said.

It’s an issue that brewers are familiar with.

“The brewing industry in general is resource-intensive, we use a lot of water, a lot of energy to heat the water. So if we can reduce any of that and get the benefit of making a beer out, great,” Myers said.

In this instance, the food chain of reusing ingredients and avoiding waste, gets to continue.

“The waste from (the beer) is going to feed animals, it just comes full circle,” Myers said.

A way of cutting into the problem of food waste while raising a little awareness, one pint at a time.

“The beer has got some nice complexity. I will probably make this beer several more times,” Myers said. “It was a lot of fun.”

The beer will be on tap at Strange Craft starting on Wednesday, April 3.