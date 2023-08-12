'A Day in Polynesia' event aims to raise cultural awareness, funds for victims of Maui wildfires

AURORA, Colo. — A Polynesian production group called Hot Lava is in Colorado right now to raise awareness through a cultural event in Aurora Saturday. A Day in Polynesia, hosted by the MANA Initiative, will have workshops, performances and more at the People's Building at 9995 East Colfax.

"When you come on Saturday, you're going to learn, you're going to be educated, you're going to be uplifted and see who we are as Polynesian people," said drummer Sione Vainuku.

Now more than ever, their minds and hearts are focused on family and friends who are on Maui.

"I found out right before I started packing to come here," said Martin Tevaga, who was born and raised on Maui and is a fire and knife dancer for the Nevada-based Hot Lava group. "I had a phone call that there were big fires, they were starting to evacuate certain parts of the island. I've lived on every part of the island, but our family is rooted where most of the damage is being done."

Tevaga had not heard from his brother or sister-in-law in days.

"It was hard. My heart was heavy to get on the plane to come here, just not knowing. There's no electricity, no stores are open. Obviously, the majority of our town is gone," said Tevaga.

When he was finally able to connect with his brother, he realized his family was one of the lucky ones — everyone was accounted for.

"It was good to be able to hear his voice. He said that there was a bunch of people that left at the same time. There's no cell service at all," he said.

"You will often hear phrases like 'the spirit of aloha,' and what means is, it's a spirit of love. It's a spirit of welcoming," said Vainuku.

While that welcoming spirit is often sought after, with Maui being one of the most popular vacation spots, group members with family there have a message for those who want to visit: keep the people of Maui in mind above all else.

"They don't have resources for everybody. I mean, our own people don't have resources. The shelves are bare," said Tevaga. "It's not just a tourist destination, it's our home. And our home is gone right now. So if everyone could just understand that if you want to have a vacation, this is not the time or the place right now."

The event Hot Lava will be performing at will also have fundraisers for those in need in Maui.

If you would like to help those impacted by the deadly wildfires, click here.