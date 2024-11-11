A couple and 2 dogs found deceased in Conifer home; sheriff's office says no threat to community

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A couple, as well as two dogs, were found deceased with apparent gunshot wounds in a Conifer home on Sunday evening.

Around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office responded to the 12100 block of Bear Park Road for a death investigation.

The sheriff's office said the daughter of the residents had gone to the home after she was unable to contact her parents.

"The doors were locked, and when the daughter looked through a window, she saw her father lying on the floor and called 911," the sheriff's office said.

Emergency personnel arrived and forced entry into the home, where they found both parents deceased of apparent gunshot wounds. Both were 67 years old.

Two dogs in the home were also found deceased of apparent gunshot wounds, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities said they are not looking for any suspects in this case and there is no threat to the community.

Because this is an ongoing and active investigation, no other details were available.