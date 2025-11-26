9 hospitalized after carbon monoxide incident in Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Nine people were hospitalized after a carbon monoxide incident in Commerce City on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 12:46 p.m., crews with the South Adams County Fire Department (SACFD) responded to a carbon monoxide alarm and reported illnesses at a home near E. 69th Place and Olive Street.

SACFD said when crews arrived, they detected high levels of carbon monoxide within the residence.

Crews evacuated residents of the home and transported nine people to the hospital for medical evaluation.

The incident remains under investigation.

Health officials warn that the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning increases during the colder months, especially around the holidays.