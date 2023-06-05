Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

88 Drive-In at Commerce City is closing to make room for warehouse

88 Drive-In at Commerce City
Denver Post file
Movie lovers watch the first in a double feature at the 88 Drive-In Theatre in Commerce City. The theater owners have announced their intentions to close the business and allow a developer to build a warehouse, pending rezoning approval by the Commerce City City Council.
88 Drive-In at Commerce City
Posted at 3:21 PM, Jun 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-05 17:22:45-04

The last drive-in movie theater in metro Denver — the 88 Drive-In at Commerce City — is closing.

And instead of a red sign shaped like an arrow and flickering Hollywood fare, drivers rolling past the theater, located in the relatively affordable Irondale neighborhood, may soon see an 80,500-square-foot industrial warehouse touted as an appealing amenity.

The local owner of the theater at 8780 Rosemary St., has decided to close it after showing movies since 1976. Developers have asked city council members to approve a re-zoning of the 6.5-acre drive-in site to allow construction of the proposed warehouse, Commerce City officials said in a Facebook post. City council members will consider the re-zoning request after a public hearing on the matter Monday evening.

“We know the drive-in theater is a valued part of the community for many people,” city officials said, distancing themselves from the closure.

“The owners of the 88 Drive-in Theater have chosen to step away from their business and go in a different direction for the future of that property. The decision to close the theater was not made by the city, and Commerce City has not asked or encouraged the drive-in to close its operation."

Read the full story on The Denver Post's website here.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360WATCHNUGGETSWED.png

Game 3 NBA Finals Wednesday on Denver7 | Full Nuggets coverage inside