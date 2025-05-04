86-year-old woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating the city’s 10th traffic-related death in 2025 after a two-vehicle crash Friday.

An 86-year-old woman was killed, and an 86-year-old man was hospitalized with unknown extent of injuries in the crash.

It happened around noon on Friday at the intersection of E. 8th Avenue and Havana Street.

Police said the man and woman were in a Honda Accord attempting to turn left onto Havana Street when an oncoming Toyota Camry struck them.

No injuries were reported for those in the Toyota Camry.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the fatal victim.

The crash remains under investigation.