1 dead, 6 injured in six-vehicle crash on NB I-25 near Larkspur

LARKSPUR, Colo. — One person was killed and six people were injured following a six-vehicle crash on Interstate 25 near Larkspur Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 12:20 p.m. on the northbound lanes near Upper Lake Gulch Road.

The Colorado Department of Transportation closed all northbound lanes in the area.

The Colorado State Patrol said seven occupants were transported to area hospitals. Of the seven people transported, one adult male was pronounced fatal after leaving the scene.

There is no word on the extent of injuries or when northbound I-25 will reopen. CSP said the closure is expected to be for an extended period of time.

Northbound traffic is being redirected with vehicles leaving I-25 at exit 167.

