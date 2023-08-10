78-year-old Texas woman falls 40 feet off cliff while taking photos near Telluride

TELLURIDE, Colo. — A 78-year-old Texas woman suffered multiple injuries after she fell 40 feet off a cliff while taking photos near Telluride.

The San Miguel County Sheriff's Office, the department's Search and Rescue (SAR) team and the Telluride Fire Protection District were dispatched sometime Wednesday to Last Dollar Road near Telluride.

The woman suffered "multiple traumatic injuries," according to the sheriff's office. Rescuers packaged her and moved her out of the area. She was then flown to St. Mary's Hospital for care, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies, SAR,& @TellurideFPD responded to Last Dollar Rd near Telluride for a 78 year-old TX woman who fell 40ft off a cliff while taking photos. Rescuers found she had multiple traumatic injuries, packaged her & transported her to CareFlight who flew her to St. Mary’s Hosp. pic.twitter.com/BpgGy3sFqZ — San Miguel Sheriff (@SheriffAlert) August 10, 2023

The woman's condition is not known at this time.