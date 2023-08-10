Watch Now
78-year-old Texas woman falls 40 feet off cliff while taking photos near Telluride

Posted at 10:22 PM, Aug 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-10 00:22:52-04

TELLURIDE, Colo. — A 78-year-old Texas woman suffered multiple injuries after she fell 40 feet off a cliff while taking photos near Telluride.

The San Miguel County Sheriff's Office, the department's Search and Rescue (SAR) team and the Telluride Fire Protection District were dispatched sometime Wednesday to Last Dollar Road near Telluride.

The woman suffered "multiple traumatic injuries," according to the sheriff's office. Rescuers packaged her and moved her out of the area. She was then flown to St. Mary's Hospital for care, the sheriff's office said.

The woman's condition is not known at this time.

