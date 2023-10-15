$700,000 left unspent by Denver nonprofit working with STAR program

DENVER — A nonprofit working with Denver's STAR program was unable to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars the city allocated last year, according to city documents.

The city approved a $2.3 million dollar contract with the nonprofit Servicios de La Raza to connect people who interact with STAR program responders with culturally appropriate, longer-term services.

The nonprofit's CEO, Rudy Gonzales, told Denver7 last year he hoped to also bridge gaps that had developed between the STAR program and certain communities.

"There are some gaps, and I think those gaps are most specifically within our communities of color,” said Gonzales.

According to a memo sent from the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment (DDPHE) to the city council, the nonprofit is projected to have about $700,000 in unspent funds when its contract expires Nov. 1.

City health officials told the council that hiring staff took longer than expected.

"Being able to find the right people to work these really tough overnight shifts, has been a challenge. And it will continue to be a challenge,” Tristan Sanders, the director of Community and Behavioral Health at DDPHE.

They're now asking the council to extend the contract’s expiration date by four months, which they say will give the nonprofit enough time to spend the money, evaluate its services, and negotiate a new contract.

The mayor's budget allocates over $6 million for the STAR program next year, which his office noted was an increase from this year.

Council members on the city’s council housing and safety committee shared concerns about whether STAR will be able to spend all the money.

"We are in a very tight budget year,” said Denver City Councilwoman Amanda Sawyer, who represents District 5. "The fact that you didn't weren't able to utilize your entire 2023 budget and us wanting to give you more money in 2024 is a tough one. Because if you can't use that money in 2024, then we can't give that to you, even though we want to."

City officials indicated they need to get more information from Servicios de La Raza.

The committee went ahead and approved the extension.

The matter now goes to the full city council for consideration.

Since STAR’s expanded program with Servicios de La Raza launched in April, it’s been able to connect nearly 230 people with a variety of support services, according to city officials.

Denver7 reached out directly to Servicios de La Raza to ask about its unspent funding, but messages were not returned on Sunday.