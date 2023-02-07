70-year-old man dies after Jan. 28 hit-and-run crash in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A 70-year-old man has died after a Jan. 28 hit-and-run crash in Aurora, and police are asking for the public's help finding the suspect driver and vehicle.

On Jan. 28 at 12:47 p.m., officers with the Aurora Police Department responded to a hit-and-run crash near S. Chambers Road and E. Tennessee Avenue. When they arrived, they found a Toyota Camry with two injured people inside.

Both individuals were transported to the hospital. The passenger, a 70-year-old man, died of his injuries on Feb. 3, police said.

Based on the police department's initial interview, the driver of the Camry was heading southbound on S. Chambers Road at the time of the crash.

The driver of a silver Toyota Corolla was leaving a driveway south of E. Tennessee Avenue and attempting to turn left to head northbound on Chambers.

However, the Corolla driver did not yield to traffic and caused a collision, police said. That driver did not stop afterward and instead drove from the scene.

That driver remains unidentified as of Tuesday afternoon. Police are now asking for the public's help.

The suspect vehicle is likely a 2014-2016 silver Toyota Corolla with significant damage to the driver's side of the car and airbags deployed.

Anybody who witnessed the crash or has information on it is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

This marks the fourth traffic-related fatality of the year in Aurora.

