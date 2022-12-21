7 people get sick after carbon monoxide issue at Gaylord Rockies Resort

DENVER — Seven people got sick and one person was hospitalized following a carbon monoxide leak at Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center Tuesday evening.

The Aurora Fire Department said all seven patients had non-life threatening illnesses.

Aurora firefighters got the call around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

They were triaged and treated at the resort, located at 6700 North Gaylord Rockies Boulevard. One patient was transported to the hospital.

Fire officials said cooking equipment was the source of the leak.

Aurora Fire said the equipment has been shut down and is no longer causing a carbon monoxide problem.

