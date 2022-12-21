Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

7 people get sick after carbon monoxide issue at Gaylord Rockies Resort

gaylord.png
Google
gaylord.png
Posted at 6:22 PM, Dec 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-20 20:22:56-05

DENVER — Seven people got sick and one person was hospitalized following a carbon monoxide leak at Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center Tuesday evening.

The Aurora Fire Department said all seven patients had non-life threatening illnesses.

Aurora firefighters got the call around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

They were triaged and treated at the resort, located at 6700 North Gaylord Rockies Boulevard. One patient was transported to the hospital.

Fire officials said cooking equipment was the source of the leak.

Aurora Fire said the equipment has been shut down and is no longer causing a carbon monoxide problem.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-samsungplus.png

Local News

Denver7 News streaming free, anytime on Samsung TV+