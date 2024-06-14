Watch Now
7 people at Aurora pool treated after pump leaks pool chemicals into air

Posted at 3:47 PM, Jun 14, 2024

AURORA, Colo. — Seven people were treated, including five who were transported to a hospital, after a pump leaked pool chemicals into the air at a swimming pool in Aurora on Friday afternoon.

Aurora Fire Rescue said it responded to an outdoor swimming pool near Del Mar Park around 2 p.m. after receiving a report of an incident involving hazardous materials.

Maintenance personnel found the leaking pump and shut it down before AFR arrived.

Once at the scene, AFR's Hazardous Materials Team evacuated the pool, monitored the air and treated people who needed help. Seven people were treated, five of which were brought to a hospital, AFR said.

The pool was closed Friday due to the need for repairs and inclement weather.

