7 people are dead after a pickup and tour van collided near Yellowstone, police say

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A pickup truck and tour van collision near Yellowstone National Park has killed seven people and injured eight others, Idaho State Police say.

The crash happened just before 7:15 p.m. Thursday on a highway near Henry’s Lake State Park in eastern Idaho, police said in a press release. The state park is roughly 16 miles (26 kilometers) west of Yellowstone National Park.

Both vehicles caught fire after the crash, the Idaho State Police said in a press release. The driver of the Dodge Ram pickup and six people inside the Mercedes passenger van died. The van was carrying a tour group of 14 people, and the surviving occupants were taken to hospitals with injuries, police spokesman Aaron Snell said.

Air ambulances and emergency paramedics responded to the collision, which remains under investigation. Authorities have not said what led up to the crash.

The Fremont County coroner’s office had not released the names of those killed as of Friday morning. The Idaho State Police said officials were still working on notifying family members of those killed and injured, so the agency was not yet releasing the names, ages, hometowns or nationalities of the people involved.

Roger Merrill, 60, was driving home when he saw the flames engulfing the two vehicles as bystanders tried to care for survivors from the van on the side of the highway. Merrill said he often sees tourist vans on the highway that leads to Yellowstone National Park.

“It is a very dangerous highway because it leads to the main entrance of Yellowstone National Park,” he said. “It’s extremely busy.”

Merrill captured video of the wreckage with smoke blanketing the van. Due to the remote location, Merrill said he anxiously awaited the help of first responders.

“It took an unnervingly long time for help to arrive just because of the location,” he said.

Dupuy reported from New York City.