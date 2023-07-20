Watch Now
7 Coloradans won $50k or more in Wednesday's Powerball drawing. Here's where the winning tickets were sold

According to the Colorado Lottery website, the odds of getting a 4+Powerball ticket are 1 in 913,130.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A winning ticket has been sold in California for the Powerball jackpot worth an estimated $1.08 billion, the sixth largest in U.S. history and the third largest in the history of the game.
Powerball Jackpot
Posted at 12:03 PM, Jul 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-20 14:03:58-04

Colorado was not home to the $1 billion Powerball winner, but several Coloradans cashed in big on Wednesday night.

Three Coloradans took home $100,000 and four more scored $50,000 prizes, according to a Colorado Lottery spokesperson.

All seven of those tickets had four out of five numbers correct plus the Powerball. The three $100,000 had a 2x Power Play multiplier.

Two King Soopers locations, two Loaf ‘N Jug stores and the aptly-named Winners Corner were among the locations to sell the winning tickets.

Here is where Colorado's big winners bought their tickets:

  • 7-Eleven at 3990 E 35th Avenue in Denver ($100,000)
  • King Soopers at 5544 Promenade Parkway in Castle Rock ($100,000)
  • Loaf ‘N Jug at 6857 Space Village Avenue in Colorado Springs ($100,000)
  • King Soopers Fuel Center at 2001 State Highway 7 in Erie ($50,000)
  • Loaf ‘N Jug at 102 North Rubey Drive in Golden ($50,000)
  • Circle K at 34 Centennial Boulevard in Highlands Ranch ($50,000)
  • Winners Corner at 301 North Main Street in Pueblo ($50,000)

The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s drawing were: white balls 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and red Powerball 24. The California Lottery said on Twitter that the $1.08 billion winning ticket was sold in Los Angeles at Las Palmitas Mini Market.
The winner can choose either the total jackpot paid out in yearly increments or a $558.1 million, one-time lump sum before taxes.

The game’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion Powerball in November.

The last time someone had won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million. Since then, no one had won the grand prize.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
