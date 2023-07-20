7 Coloradans won $50k or more in Wednesday's Powerball drawing. Here's where the winning tickets were sold

Colorado was not home to the $1 billion Powerball winner, but several Coloradans cashed in big on Wednesday night.

Three Coloradans took home $100,000 and four more scored $50,000 prizes, according to a Colorado Lottery spokesperson.

All seven of those tickets had four out of five numbers correct plus the Powerball. The three $100,000 had a 2x Power Play multiplier.

According to the Colorado Lottery website, the odds of getting a 4+Powerball ticket are 1 in 913,130.

Two King Soopers locations, two Loaf ‘N Jug stores and the aptly-named Winners Corner were among the locations to sell the winning tickets.

Here is where Colorado's big winners bought their tickets:



7-Eleven at 3990 E 35th Avenue in Denver ($100,000)

King Soopers at 5544 Promenade Parkway in Castle Rock ($100,000)

Loaf ‘N Jug at 6857 Space Village Avenue in Colorado Springs ($100,000)

King Soopers Fuel Center at 2001 State Highway 7 in Erie ($50,000)

Loaf ‘N Jug at 102 North Rubey Drive in Golden ($50,000)

Circle K at 34 Centennial Boulevard in Highlands Ranch ($50,000)

Winners Corner at 301 North Main Street in Pueblo ($50,000)

The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s drawing were: white balls 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and red Powerball 24. The California Lottery said on Twitter that the $1.08 billion winning ticket was sold in Los Angeles at Las Palmitas Mini Market.

The winner can choose either the total jackpot paid out in yearly increments or a $558.1 million, one-time lump sum before taxes.

The game’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion Powerball in November.

The last time someone had won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million. Since then, no one had won the grand prize.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.