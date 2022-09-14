7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Sept. 16-18, 2022

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Experience the Denver Jazz Festival at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House

Experience a live jazz music and experience in the heart of Denver during three nights of world-class live music with unique dance performances and competitions. The event happens Friday through Sunday at The Studio Loft at Ellie Caulks Opera House. For tickets and more info., click here. Please note: Proof of COVID-19 vaccination and booster doses is required to attend this program.

2. Bands and Brews? This festival in Pagosa Springs is for you

Enjoy tasting some unique new brews while listening to great live music all day long in Town Park at Pagosa Springs. Food vendors and kid’s activities make this a day for the whole family. As the sun sets you will be surrounded by hot air balloons for the annual “night glow.” The event is happening this Saturday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. More info. here.

3. Listen to some tunes at the Highlands Ranch Music Arts Festival

Care for a free, family-oriented music festival? Then head to the Highlands Ranch Music Arts Festival at Civic Green Park. There will be entertainment, arts, a festival marketplace, and activities on Saturday starting at 11:00 a.m. Bring a blanket and folding chairs. More info. here.

4. A music festival in the mountains? Head to the Blues and Brews Festival in Telluride

If you’re in the vibe for blues music this weekend, there’ll be no better place to be than the Blues and Brews Festival in Telluride. The multi-stage celebration of music and craft beer offers an eclectic mix of live blues, funk, indie, rock, jam-band, gospel and soul performances accompanied by some of the best craft breweries in the country. The Festival also features kids activities, cozy late night club shows, free morning yoga sessions, local and regional food and craft vendors and so much more. It’s happening from Friday to Sunday. For more info., click here.

5. The best beer festival in the Tri-Lakes Area is happening this weekend

The Bines & Brews Beer Fest is happening this weekend in Monument and there’ll be a bunch of different selections for you to enjoy, including beer, gin, wine, spirits, and moonshine while listening to upbeat contemporary jazz music from New Vintage Jazz. For ticket info and location, click here.

6. Get lost with friends or a loved one at the Corn Maze at Chatfield Farms

It’s corn maze season and that can mean one thing: It’s time to get deliberately lost in acres and acres of land. And what better place to do so than the seven-acre corn maze at Chatfield Farms? This year’s maze promises a dino-mite exploration of prehistoric time. Visitors under the age of 10 can explore the corn mini-maze. More info. and tickets can be found here.

7. Sacred Spaces?

The Cleo Parker Robinson Dance with New Orleans Jazz Orchestra present Sacred Spaces? a two-part project funded in large part by the FordFoundation and SCFD. The program features original music by Adonis Rose. Tickets and info. can be found here.

BONUS:

Rock with the Docs Are you ready to rock? The 5th annual Rock with the Docs is happening Friday, Sept. 16 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Clancy’s Irish Pub. Denver7’s CB Cotton will emcee the event. More details can be found here.

Colorado Dragon Boat Annual Fundraiser

Head out to the Sie FilmCenter to support the 501(c)3 nonprofit, Colorado Dragon Boat on Sept. 18 at their annual fundraiser with dumplings, an award-winning movie, and a silent auction. Doors open at 3 p.m. Find more info. and tickets here.

Looking for something a little more chill and nostalgic? Denver7's Danny New recently visited the Rodz & Bodz Movie Car Museum, where visitors can see many of the cars that have traversed popular films, like the flying car from "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets." See what he found in the video below.