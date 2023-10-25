7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Oct. 27-29, 2023

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like us to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Honor the dead during Denver’s first-ever Día de Muertos Parade and Festival

You might have found about Día de Muertos from watching Pixar’s “Coco” on the big screen a few years back, and now you’ll have the chance to see what the Mexican holiday honoring the dead is all about at Denver’s first-ever Día de Muertos Parade and Festival. The festival begins at noon this Saturday at Civic Center Park with a parade starting an hour earlier at 7th and Santa Fe Drive. The family-friendly event is free of charge. For more info., click here.

2. The Colorado Symphony presents: Halloween Spooktacular

It’s a spooktacular event for all boys and ghouls! This family-favorite concert features music from films, television, and more. Costumes are encouraged at this fun and festive concert making this a ghastly-good time for every little monster and their mummy. The Halloween Spooktacular takes place at the Boettcher Concert Hall Sunday at 2:30 p.m. More info and tickets here.

3. Rock the Ranch, Halloween style at Zuma’s Ranch in Littleton

Costume contests, trick-or-treating, food trucks, games, hayrides and more – that’s what awaits you this weekend at the Rock the Ranch – Halloween edition festival in Littleton. The event takes place Saturday from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Zuma’s Rescue Ranch. Tickets are $10. All proceeds benefits Zuma’s Animal Rescue and animal-assisted mental health programs. More info. here.

4. Get spooked watching the Broncos take on the Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High this Sunday

Halloween is still a few days away, but if you’re ready for a scare, head to Empower Field at Mile High this Sunday. Your heart will race, your skin will sweat and perhaps you’ll shriek from the terror of watching the Broncos fumble yet another game against Kansas City. Kickoff starts at 2:25 p.m. Oh! And make sure to bundle up as temps are expected to be nearly 40 degrees colder than last week's home game! Brrrr!

5. Take part in one of Colorado’s spookiest yearly festivals happening in Manitou Springs

The 29th annual Emma Crawford Coffin Races and Festival Parade is happening this weekend in Manitou Springs. The festivities honor Emma L. Crawford, a 19th-century Manitou Springs resident whose coffin washed away several years after her burial. The local lore says her spirit still haunts the mountain she was buried on to this day. The main events happen Saturday, Oct. 29 starting at noon. For more info., click here.

6. Harvest Hoot at the Children’s Museum of Denver

Dress to impress in your favorite costume and enjoy some fabulous fall activities including fang-tastic fun in The Teaching Kitchen, carnival games, boo-tiful crafts and so much more during the Harvest Hoot at the children’s Museum Denver Marsico campus. The event is happening from Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets and more info. can be found here.

7. Warren Miller Film Tour

Headed into its 75th anniversary, Warren Miller Entertainment announces a two-year film celebration starting with its 74th film, ALL TIME. Narrated by and featuring Jonny Moseley, ALL TIME dives deep into the stuff of which snowy dreams are made. The film will be shown at the Rialto Theater in Loveland on Friday and at the Pikes Peak Center in Colorado Springs on Saturday. More info. and tickets can be found here.

