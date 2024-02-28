7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: March 1-3, 2024

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like us to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com

1. Why go to Cannes when you have Boulder right there?

The 20th annual Boulder International Film Festival is bringing films and filmmakers to the City of Boulder for a four-day celebration of the art of cinema. Cinephiles can enjoy more than just films starting Thursday through Sunday. More info. here.

2. Telluride Gay Ski Week wraps up this weekend, my dudes

This LGBTQ+ winter celebration in southwestern Colorado features many familiar names, athletes, DJs and more for spectacular evening shows, on-mountain events, culinary experiences, apres-ski parties and more. And it all wraps up this weekend. More info. here.

3. Love skiing and horse riding? You might want to head to Leadville’s Skijoring competition

What sounds cooler than being pulled by a horse at lightning speed while you’re on skis on a main avenue? I’ll wait. … Exactly. At Leadville Ski Joring and Crystal Carnival Weekend, see the unique sport of ski joring and join mountain bike and Nordic ski races, a paintball biathlon, and umpteen other kinds of winter fun. The fun is happening all weekend long in downtown Leadville. More information here.

4. Head to the mountains to listen to some tunes during WinterWondergrass

Featuring bluegrass artists, unbeatable venues and a beautiful community, WinterWonderGrass invites you to a festival you won't soon forget. A kickoff party for the festival, which celebrates a decade this year, happens Thursday. More info. here.

5. Special Olympics Colorado Polar Plunge & 5K

Polar Plunge is a cold-weather fundraiser aimed at raising $726,000 to provide critical funding for nearly 21,000 Special Olympics Colorado athletes. All funds raised from the Polar Plunge series support the sports, health, educational, and athlete leadership programs that our athletes enjoy for free. This weekend’s plunge will take place at Wash. Park. Denver7 meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo will emcee. More info. here.

6. The Spirituals Project Winter Concert featuring Denver Children’s Choir

This season The Spirituals Project will be focusing on the theme of prayer. Our music in the choir’s performances this year will highlight the ways in which Spirituals convey thoughts about prayer and how prayer factored into the daily lives of the enslaved African community. It’ll happen at the Newman Center for the Performing Ats, Gates Concert Hall from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. More info. here.

7. Great Plates of Downtown

From March 1 through 14, Downtown Fort Collins’ award-winning dining promotion and fundraiser for the Food Bank for Larimer County returns for a 19th year. Great Plates of Downtown™ is a celebration of the downtown dining community and features 48 participating restaurants serving up a smorgasbord of specials with breakfast, lunch, dinner, and all-day menu options. More info. here.