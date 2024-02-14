7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Feb. 16-18, 2024

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like us to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Catch the magical creations of ice sculpting artists at the Cripple Creek Ice Festival

Didn’t catch the international Snow Sculpture Championships in Breckenridge? You’ll have your chance to experience something similar during the Cripple Creek Ice Festival, which begins Saturday and goes through Sunday, Feb. 25. This event is free and open to the public. More info. here.

2. In the mood for music? Head to the Midwinter Bluegrass Festival in Northglenn

The Midwinter Bluegrass Festival, which has been going strong since 1986, will enthrall Coloradans once more with 15 bands that will showcase their talent to thousands of people at the recently renovated Delta Hotel by Marriott in Northglenn. The event starts Friday and goes through Sunday. Tickets range from $30-105. More info. here.

3. Have a laugh at the Telluride Comedy Festival

The 24th annual Telluride Comedy Festival at the historic Sheridan Opera House begins this Thursday and goes through Sunday. Between Locals’ Night, improv, sketch comedy and more, there will be tons to laugh out this weekend. More info. here.

4. Celebrate music of women and Black composers with the Denver Concert Band

The Denver Concert Band looks forward to delivering an interesting program celebrating African American and women composers during a performance of “Symphonic Voices.” The concert is happening at the Lone Tree Arts Centers from 2 p.m. to 4 pm. Tickets and info. can be found here.

5. Explore the history and influence of jazz during Jazz Roots in Five Points

Join the Five Points Business Improvement District for the second annual Jazz Roots series this Saturday, Feb. 17. Learn how to the rich tapestry of jazz history became part of the neighborhood’s celebration of Black History Month and much more. The event goes from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. More info. here.

6. Celebrate love at Loveland Lights at Chapungu

Walk through a beautiful love-themed light display set to some of your favorite love-songs with a backdrop set against illuminated African stone sculpture at Loveland Lights at Chapungu Sculpture Park. The event goes through Sunday from 5-9 p.m. More info. here.

7. Check out Mixtape: A group show featuring works by Access Gallery artists

Access Gallery – a nonprofit organization that engages in community by opening doors to creative, educational opportunities for people with disabilities – is hosting “Mixtape” a group show featuring works by some of the nonprofit’s artists. The showing is happening through Saturday at 909 Santa Fe Dr. More info. here.