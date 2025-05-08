7 best things to do in Colorado this Mother’s Day weekend: May 9-11, 2025

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Call you mom. Surprise her. Take her out to a nice dinner. Seriously.

Look, my parents don’t live here in Colorado, and I’d wager to say that many of you who read these weekly articles about fun things to do in the state also have parents who don’t live here in the Denver area and/or anywhere else Colorado. So perhaps it would be nice for you mom to get a surprise call in the morning. Or better yet, a surprise FaceTime. Perhaps you can come up with the Top 10 best things she ever did for you, or maybe you can arrange a surprise Amazon gift for her with your dad or siblings. I don’t know. Something. But please! Just do something nice for your mom, they deserve it. And I’m sure they’ll appreciate you for it.

2. Watch the Nuggets take on the Oklahoma City Thunder for Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals

The Nuggets are leading the Western Conference 1-0 and will face the Thunder at home for games 3 and 4 of the semifinals this weekend. If you have tickets, you can of course watch them play at Ball Arena on Friday and Sunday. If not though, McGregor Square is hosting at watch party starting at 7 p.m. before the match starts an hour later. The event is free of charge, but you are encouraged to RSVP. Looking for a place to watch Game 4 on Sunday? No better place than home since the game will air on Denver7!

3. See a movie at the last drive-in movie theater in the Denver metro area this weekend

The 49th season of Commerce City’s 88 Drive-In Movie Theater begins this weekend with showings of “A Minecraft Movie” (PG) and “Sinners” (R) from Friday through Sunday. Box office opens at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 and includes all features. More info. here.

4. Have a sweet tooth? Then the Colorado Chocolate Festival is just for you

If chocolate heaven sounds just about right for you, then look no further than the Colorado Chocolate Festival this weekend. There will be chocolate samples, chocolate martinis, chocolate cake competitions, cooking demos, live music and gifts for mom and more. The event will take place Friday and Saturday at the National Western Expo Hall in Denver. More info. here.

5. A benefit concert for the victims of the Flight 629 is taking place at the Mead High School Auditorium

The Flight 629 Memorial Committee is honoring the victims of the 1955 airplane bombing in Weld County with a benefit concert featuring George Gray and the Elvis Experience Band. Special guest performances by Mead High School students will also take place. The event is taking place Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here. Just search “629” to find tickets for the event.

6. Take part in a NAMIWalk against mental illness in Littleton this weekend

“The mission of NAMI Colorado is to build communities of recovery and hope by educating, supporting and advocating for individuals affected by mental illness and their families,” according to their website. This Saturday, NAMIWalks will hold a walk starting at Robert F. Clement Park Amphitheater in Littleton. More info. here.

7. No other ideas for Mother’s Day? How ‘bout a paint and plant day?

Celebrate Mother’s Day at the Butterfly Pavilion painting beautiful flowers, planting native flowers to take home and grow from seeds, and promenading through the gardens to observe the pavilion’s native pollinators. The event takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tickets and more info. can be found here.

BONUS –

Lyle the Crocodile at the Arvada Center

Based on the Lyle, Lyle the Crocodile and The House on East 88th Street books by Bernard Waber, this delightful story was adapted for the stage by Kevin Kling. This Theatre For Young Audiences production is a musical recommended for grades K-5 and teaches about examining our assumptions and embracing what makes each of us unique. The performance will be on through Saturday, May 10 at the Arvada Center. Tickets and more info. can be found here.