7 best things to do in Colorado this Labor Day weekend: Sept. 2-4, 2022

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Love art but don’t want to go to a museum? It’s First Fridays weekend!

Enjoy Denver’s local art scene spread across five art districts: Arts District Santa Fe, Golden Triangle Museum District, the Tennyson Street Cultural District and the RiNo Arts District (Five Points), this Friday. Enjoy music, including the Five Points Jazz Hop, art, food and more.

2. Colorado’s most colorful event is happening this weekend – at a new location

Denver’s Chalk Art Festival, one of Colorado’s most colorful events, returns for another year of great art and community. This year, however, the festival won’t be happening on Larimer Street but instead in Denver’s Golden Triangle neighborhood. More than 200 professional and amateur artists will spend hours on the floor over the course of two days to bring their art two blocks south of Civic Center Park, with cross streets of 12th and Bannock being the nearest intersection. View the full schedule here.

3. Horse around at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo

Fried food, craft beers, rodeo, live music, and much more will take over southern Colorado for the 151st Colorado State Fair! The state fair will run for 11 days and also features concerts, carnival rides, livestocks and more. Information and tickets here.

4. Head to Crested Butte to relish what’s left of summer

The Crested Butte Music Festival continues this weekend with one of its’s most anticipated events of the season, featuring the Yonder Mountain String Band this Friday, Sept. 2. Come ride the mechanical bull, stay for the concert, and relish what's left of summer. Onsite camping is available! More information and tickets can be found here.

5. One of the biggest music festivals is happening in the San Luis Valley this weekend

The Seven Peaks Music Festival in Villa Grove is anticipating 12,000 to 13,000 fans this Labor Day week as they all descend upon the San Luis Valley for three days of music, food, drinks and fun. The festival will be headlined by country superstar Dierks Bentley. Tickets, camping info. and full schedule can be viewed here.

6. Need more music in your life? Head to the Monument Lake Resort for a one-of-a-kind music festival

Join Zack Bryan and more than 20 other artists this Labor Day weekend at the Caveman Music Festival in Weston, west of Trinidad. There will not only be live music, but you can also enjoy hiking, fishing, and take in the last of summer fun. Buy passes and see the full lineup here.

7. Down for a free concert? The Levitt Pavilion’s where you’ll want to be

Levitt Pavilion Denver’s 2022 free concert summer season continues this weekend and will run through early October. Amy Helm with The Hardly Never will perform Friday, Evanoff with Trent Campbell will perform Saturday, and Gamelan Tunas Mekar with Leela Dance Collective wil perform Sunday. More info. here.

