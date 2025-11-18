60-year-old man dies in Boulder County skydiving incident

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 60-year-old man who died in a skydiving incident Sunday afternoon.
The unidentified man died after landing in a field near the 10000 block of N. 75th Street in Boulder County.
The sheriff’s office said that witnesses reported his parachute appeared partially unopened as he descended in a spin.
Crews attempted CPR, but he was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Boulder County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death.
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.