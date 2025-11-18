Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
60-year-old man dies in Boulder County skydiving incident

Boulder County Sheriff's Office
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 60-year-old man who died in a skydiving incident Sunday afternoon.

The unidentified man died after landing in a field near the 10000 block of N. 75th Street in Boulder County.

The sheriff’s office said that witnesses reported his parachute appeared partially unopened as he descended in a spin.

Crews attempted CPR, but he was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death.

