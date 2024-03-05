6 people hospitalized — included 4 juveniles who were ejected — after Commerce City crash on Tuesday morning

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Four juveniles were ejected from a car and six people were transported to a hospital after a crash in Commerce City on Tuesday morning.

The Commerce City Police Department said the driver of a red sedan was headed westbound on E. 88th Avenue and veered into oncoming traffic, where it struck a minivan and crashed into a creek about half a mile west of Interstate 76.

Police said four juveniles in the red sedan were ejected. At least one of them is in critical condition.

Denver7

There were two people in the minivan.

All six people involved were transported to local hospitals.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

