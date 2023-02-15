6 people displaced, 2 hospitalized after Fort Collins apartment fire

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Two people were hospitalized, six people were displaced and two pets died in a fire late Monday night in Fort Collins.

The Poudre Fire Authority (PFA) said its firefighters were dispatched to the Brookview Apartments along the 1200 block of E. Stuart Street around 11:28 p.m. Monday after receiving a report of a couch and carpet on fire on the second floor of a multi-family structure. Two people were trying to escape, but one person was unable to, they learned.

As the authorities rushed to the scene, the response was upgraded to a second-alarm fire, according to PFA.

When they arrived at the scene, flames were rushing out of some second floor windows. The call was then upgraded to a third alarm, which is a rare occurrence in PFA’s jurisdiction and involves additional resources. PFA said it made this upgrade because of potential fire extension in the attic of the structure.

Firefighters located the people in need. One person was carried down the stairs and transported to a hospital. A second person was able to exit by themselves and was also transported to a hospital.

Six people were displaced in the fire, PFA said. A dog and pet bull snake died.

Most of the building was saved from the flames, but the damage is estimated between $100,000 and $200,000. The unit where the fire started and the one below it will likely need to be rebuilt, PFA said. Two others had minor smoke damage.

Some first-floor residents were allowed back inside the building at 1:30 a.m.

The Red Cross is helping support some of the displaced residents.

A fire investigator determined the blaze was accidental and caused by an oil lamp.

PFA left the scene at 3 a.m.