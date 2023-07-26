6 malnourished horses rescued from Parker property, caregiver served summons

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Six malnourished horses were rescued from a Parker property last week and the caregiver was served a summons.

Last week, deputies and animal law enforcement officers with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to an anonymous complaint of animal abuse along the 12300 block of Piney Lake Road in Parker.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office



When they arrived, they saw several malnourished horses on the property. Their rib cages and hip bones were protruding, the sheriff's office said. In addition, the floor of the barn had a "large amount" of feces and flies and some stalls had standing urine in them, the sheriff's office said.

Many of the horses did not have access to food or water. One had an open laceration that needed medical attention.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office



The following day, the authorities seized six horses and relocated them to an equine rehabilitation facility.

The animals' caregiver and property homeowner, Jose Covelo, 69, was served with a summons for misdemeanor animal cruelty, according to the sheriff's office.

No other details were available.