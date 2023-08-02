6 juveniles arrested in connection with fatal double shooting in Falcon

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Six juveniles have been arrested in connection with a February shooting in Falcon that left two juveniles dead.

On Feb. 5 around 12:50 a.m., the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) Communications Center received multiple 911 calls about hearing gunshots in the Meridian Ranch neighborhood just north of Falcon.

Deputies responded to the 12200 block of Point Reyes Drive in the neighborhood and found multiple people with gunshot wounds.

'Sounded like a war zone': Latest on El Paso County shooting

Five of them were transported to local hospitals.

One of the victims, a juvenile, died at the hospital. A second juvenile died five days later on Feb. 10, the EPCSO said.

The EPCSO's investigations division began working around the scene and interviewing witnesses.

Multiple persons of interest were identified. However, most were minors. The EPCSO said this complicated their investigation process.

Officers with the Pueblo Police Department joined EPCSO as part of a joint operation. As a result, the teams identified two suspects in connection with the fatal shooting in the Meridian Ranch neighborhood.

In July, almost half a year after the shooting, a juvenile male was arrested on multiple charges, including attempted murder. Later in the month, another juvenile was arrested on charges of first-degree murder.

As of early August, the EPCSO said six suspects have been arrested on various charges in connection with their involvement in the shooting. Some were also arrested on unrelated warrants. They were all booked into juvenile detention centers, EPCSO said.

The EPCSO said more arrests are likely.

El Paso County Joseph Roybal said crimes like this take time, resources and patience to solve, and he thanked his team of detectives for their work and the public for their patience.

"I want to thank the multitude of law enforcement agencies who partnered with us during this investigation, for their robust and unwavering collaboration and efforts to solve this case," he added.

Multiple other agencies helped the EPCSO, including the Fourth Judicial District Attorney's Office, Pueblo Police Department, Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, Colorado Springs Police Department, Fountain Police Department, Colorado State Patrol, FBI Safe Streets Taskforce, ATF Taskforce, US Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Wichita Kansas Police Department and Crime Stoppers.