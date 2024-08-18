57-year-old man dies while hiking Boulder County trail

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities are investigating after a 57-year-old man died while hiking a trail in Boulder County Saturday afternoon.

The man was found at the bottom of a rock formation known as “The Slab,” near the intersection of the Shanahan and Mesa Trails.

Family members called 911 around 1 p.m. after the 57-year-old hiker failed to return home.

Search and rescue teams began searching the area where he was last known to be located shortly after the call when his body was found.

The man’s identity and cause and manner of death have yet to be released.