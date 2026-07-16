55-year-old man killed after SUV crashes into tree in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A 55-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Aurora Wednesday afternoon.

It happened near the intersection of S. Dunkirk Street and E. Louisiana Avenue, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Police said the man was driving a Hyundai Santa Fe when, for an unknown reason, he left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

Police and paramedics responded to the location moments later. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office will identify the driver at the conclusion of their investigation.