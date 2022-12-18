Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

54thirty whips up holiday party treats and mocktails

Christmas is just days away! Whether you're hosting holiday parties, or just creating a festive mood in your home, we have some tasty ideas for you.
54thirty.jpg
Posted at 12:07 PM, Dec 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-18 14:07:40-05

Christmas is just days away!

Whether you're hosting holiday parties, or just creating a festive mood in your home, we have some tasty ideas for you.

Chef Tom Adona and Bartender Nick Schnur of rooftop bar 54thirty joined the Denver7 weekend morning show to whip up some holiday treats.

Adona made pumpkin hummus with a side of seasonal veggies, and Schnur made a non-alcoholic holiday mule.

Watch the video below so you can learn the recipes for yourself.

54thirty whips up holiday party treats and mocktails

You can visit 54thirty at 1475 California St,Denver, CO 80202 or call (720) 996-1558.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2SAMSUNG1280X720.png

Local News

Denver7 news on your smart TV: Watch for free any time on Samsung TV+