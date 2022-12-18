Christmas is just days away!

Whether you're hosting holiday parties, or just creating a festive mood in your home, we have some tasty ideas for you.

Chef Tom Adona and Bartender Nick Schnur of rooftop bar 54thirty joined the Denver7 weekend morning show to whip up some holiday treats.

Adona made pumpkin hummus with a side of seasonal veggies, and Schnur made a non-alcoholic holiday mule.

Watch the video below so you can learn the recipes for yourself.

54thirty whips up holiday party treats and mocktails

You can visit 54thirty at 1475 California St,Denver, CO 80202 or call (720) 996-1558.

