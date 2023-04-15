50-acre Pueblo County wildfire prompts evacuations

DENVER — A 50-acre wildfire burning near the community of Beulah in Pueblo County has prompted authorities to issue an evacuation notice to several homes in the area.

A notice to evacuate was issued to an area starting from the Red Mountain Youth Camp, west to the county line, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

There are 20 homes in the evacuation zone. An evacuation center has been set up at Roncoli Middle School in Pueblo.

UPDATE: NorthCreek Fire

2:28 p.m.

The public is asked to please avoid the area of the 3600 block of North Creek Road in Beulah so responders can get to the area of the #northcreek fire. pic.twitter.com/YKaDNp6Ln3 — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) April 15, 2023

The North Creek Fire was first reported around noon Saturday and is burning amid strong winds.

Air resources, including a fire suppression helicopter and two single-engine air tankers, have been ordered to the area, the sheriff's office said.

People with livestock animals, except horses, can bring them to the Colorado State Fairgrounds.

This is a developing story