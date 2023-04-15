Watch Now
50-acre Pueblo County wildfire prompts evacuations

Posted at 2:30 PM, Apr 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-15 16:50:55-04

DENVER — A 50-acre wildfire burning near the community of Beulah in Pueblo County has prompted authorities to issue an evacuation notice to several homes in the area.

A notice to evacuate was issued to an area starting from the Red Mountain Youth Camp, west to the county line, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

There are 20 homes in the evacuation zone. An evacuation center has been set up at Roncoli Middle School in Pueblo.

The North Creek Fire was first reported around noon Saturday and is burning amid strong winds.

Air resources, including a fire suppression helicopter and two single-engine air tankers, have been ordered to the area, the sheriff's office said.

People with livestock animals, except horses, can bring them to the Colorado State Fairgrounds.

This is a developing story

