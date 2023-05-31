5-year-old child missing out of Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A 5-year-old was reported missing from the Aurora area on Tuesday.

According to the Aurora Police Department, the child's name is Maha Li. Police believe she is with her mother, Alexus, who is Maha's primary caretaker. It's not clear where they were last seen.

Aurora Police Department

They live along the 1000 block of S. Elk Hart.

Anybody who sees the mother and child, or has information on their whereabouts, is asked to call 911 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

The investigation began late Tuesday evening.

No other details were available on Wednesday afternoon.

