5 transported to hospital after Denver crash Saturday morning

Five people were injured in a crash in Denver on Saturday morning at W. Colfax Avenue and N. Speer Boulevard.
DENVER — Five people were injured in a crash in Denver on Saturday morning at W. Colfax Avenue and N. Speer Boulevard.

The Denver Police Department said two vehicles were involved. The department posted about the crash on social media at 6:15 a.m.

Northbound Speer and eastbound Colfax were closed in the area. They reopened around 8:45 a.m.

No other details were immediately available.

Denver7 is working to learn more. Stay with us for updates.

