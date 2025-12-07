Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
5 injured in US 285 head-on collision near Pine Junction

CONIFER, Colo. — Five people were injured following a head-on collision on US 285 near the Pine Junction area Sunday morning.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 10 a.m. near the intersection of Jubilee Trail.

The Elk Creek Fire Department responded and said five patients are involved.

The extent of injuries is not known at this time.

Both directions of the highway are closed.

