5 hospitalized following a shooting on east side of Colorado Springs Tuesday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Five people were hospitalized following a shooting on the east side of Colorado Springs Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. at the Alta Convenience Store near the intersection of Palmer Park Boulevard and Potter Drive.

It is unclear if anyone has died as a result of the shooting or if there are more victims involved.

Police informed News5 that two large groups had engaged in a fight at the convenience store, and a lot of gunshots rang out. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, some people ran into an apartment complex nearby.

At this time, there is no known motive, but juveniles may be involved, according to police. It is not known if the shooting was gang-related.

There is a still a large police presence in that area as the Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating the "significant incident."

Police could not share more information with News5 as there is still an active investigation ongoing in the area. The public has been asked to avoid the area.

News5 has a crew at the scene and is working to learn more information.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.