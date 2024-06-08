5 hospitalized after Denver apartment fire

DENVER — Five people were rescued from a Denver apartment fire and transported to the hospital Saturday morning.

Denver firefighters arrived on scene near E. 22nd Avenue and Clarkson Street around 8 a.m.

The fire was reported to be under control about an hour later.

The five victims were rescued by firefighters from the upper floor of the structure, according to the Denver Fire Department.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.