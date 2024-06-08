Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

5 hospitalized after Denver apartment fire

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
apartment fire.png
Posted at 9:42 AM, Jun 08, 2024

DENVER — Five people were rescued from a Denver apartment fire and transported to the hospital Saturday morning.

Denver firefighters arrived on scene near E. 22nd Avenue and Clarkson Street around 8 a.m.

The fire was reported to be under control about an hour later.

The five victims were rescued by firefighters from the upper floor of the structure, according to the Denver Fire Department.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
real talk promo image.jpg

Watch full episodes: Real Talk with Denver7, CPR News