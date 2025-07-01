4th of July fireworks may be losing some of their spark this year due to tariffs

DENVER — Fireworks remain central to July 4th celebrations, and many Denver residents, like AJ Martino, were seen on Tuesday stocking up at Olde Glory Fireworks, despite uncertainty surrounding tariffs that could impact pricing.

Martino anticipated spending up to $200 on his own display.

“We're looking for anything that’s loud and goes boom,” Martino said.

Aeron Calkins, owner of Olde Glory Fireworks, said prices for their products this year are comparable to those of last year, mainly because they had already ordered their supply before the trade war between the United States and China began.

Nearly 100% of consumer fireworks are manufactured in China, according to the American Pyrotechnics Association (APA). While a 90-day pause on the tariffs is currently in effect, uncertainty looms for next year’s inventory and pricing.

“The big guessing game this year is whether to order fireworks for next season now or wait and see what happens with the tariffs,” Calkins said.

With America set to celebrate its 250th birthday next year, Calkins and others in the industry are concerned about possible tariff-related shortages. In a news release, the APA said even a 30% tariff could threaten small fireworks businesses and undermine national celebrations in 2026.

Calkins expressed concerns that there could be a lower supply and less variety next year.

"Normally, I don't try to tell people to stock up, but this is a year to maybe think about it,” he said.

Fireworks sellers aren’t alone in their concerns over tariffs.

Graham Hill, CEO of Hire UAV Pro in Arvada, imports drones for his company's drone displays.

He was able to get around the Chinese tariffs by having the drones assembled in Italy. But tariffs against the European Union added $65,000 to his expenses this year.

Fortunately, he now has a large fleet of drones that can be reused, making his company’s services increasingly affordable compared to fireworks displays.

“People still love a great fireworks show. But that can supplement the drone show, rather than the drone show supplementing the fireworks performance,” Hill said.

Fourth of July fireworks and drone shows may become increasingly expensive because of tariffs