49th annual Denver Film Festival kicks off Thursday with 129 films playing

The 49th annual Denver Film Festival kicks off on Thursday and goes through the end of the month, bringing nearly 130 films to the Denver area.

According to the Denver Film Festival, this year's lineup includes a collection of acclaimed films, and will also give several actors awards.

People in the area will also get a chance to see some of the year's most-talked about films before the premiere across the country, many of which are getting Oscar buzz.

The opening night film on Thursday, Oct. 22 will be "I Play Rock," which is directed by Peter Farrelly and tells the "true story follows a young, unknown Sylvester Stallone who bets everything on himself, refusing to give up his dream of not only writing 'Rocky' but playing the iconic underdog himself."

Other films playing at the festival getting Oscar buzz include "Behemouth!" and "Ink," both of which will play on Oct. 24 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House.

The festival will close on Oct. 31 with "Paper Tiger," at the MCA Denver at the Holiday Theater. The film stars Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson and Miles Teller.

Festival organizers say other special presentations include "La Bola Negra," "All of a Sudden," "Minotaur" and "Growth of the Soil," which is Norways' Oscar submission and will make its U.S. debut in Denver.

The Denver Film Festival will also honor Carrie Coon with the Excellence in Acting Award, and John Cho will be honored with the Outlaw Award.

“This year’s program highlights the remarkable ways cinema captures human connection and resilience, and it delivers a lineup that is as entertaining as it is thought-provoking,” said Denver Film Festival Artistic Director Matthew Campbell. “From sharp, high-altitude Colorado comedies to award-winning festival circuit fare, captivating documentaries and stories born here in our own community, these films demonstrate the pure joy and impact of great storytelling. We’re looking forward to welcoming our audiences to experience this dynamic mix of bold international cinema, new voices and brilliant local talent.”

You can see the full film lineup here.