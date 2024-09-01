4-year-old girl critically injured in 2-vehicle crash in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a two-vehicle crash that critically injured a 4-year-old girl Saturday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 3 p.m. at the intersection of E. Smoky Hill Road and E. Pheasant Run Parkway.

Police said the 4-year-old child — who was not in a car seat — was sitting in the backseat of a vehicle — driven by a 29-year-old man — attempting a left-hand turn and was struck broadside by an oncoming vehicle.

The oncoming vehicle struck the rear passenger door of the turning vehicle where the injured child was sitting, according to police.

The injured child was airlifted to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the 29-year-old driver is at fault, but investigators do not suspect alcohol or speed to be contributing factors.

No other injuries were reported.