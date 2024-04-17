4-year-old dies after getting pinned underneath vehicle in Greeley

GREELEY, Colo. — A 4-year-old child died after getting pinned underneath a vehicle in Greeley Sunday.

It happened at a home in the 1800 block of 18th Avenue, according to a news release from the Greeley Police Department.

The child, whose identity has been withheld until next of kin has been notified, was transported to the hospital where the child was later pronounced deceased.

A 36-year-old woman was also injured in the incident but is expected to fully recover, police said.

Another woman and a second juvenile were involved in the incident but were not injured, according to the news release.

Police wrote in the news release that, “Due to various reasons, including the traumatic injuries sustained by the child, Greeley Police requested both our Investigations Unit and Traffic Unit to collectively lead the death investigation.”

It’s unclear how the incident occurred. Greeley police declined to provide additional details at this time.